Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Lexi Bergene was taken to hospital with critical injuries

A baby girl who died after falling from a third-floor flat window in Clydebank has been named.

One-year-old Lexi Bergene fell from the building on Dumbarton Road, near Boquhanran Road, at about 14:10 on Wednesday.

She was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Glasgow where she later died.

Police said on Thursday inquiries were ongoing, but her death did not appear to be suspicious.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.