Image copyright Google Image caption The crash occurred at Appin near Loch Linnhe in Argyll and Bute

A man who died in a two-car crash in Argyll in Bute may have become unwell at the wheel, the BBC understands.

Police have launched an investigation into the collision which happened on the A828 at Appin, near Loch Linnhe, at about 16:40 on Thursday.

The 63-year-old, who was driving a Vauxhall Meriva, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two adults and two children who were in a Ford Ranger were treated at the scene but did not need hospital treatment.

A stretch of the road between Creagan and Appin was closed for inquiries but has now reopened.