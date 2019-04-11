Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened outside Firewater on Sauchiehall Street

A man has been jailed for three years for slashing two street beggars with a knife outside a Glasgow nightclub.

James Connelly, 29, attacked Gordon Hunt and Catherine Drummond on Sauchiehall Street last December.

Jurors at Glasgow Sheriff Court heard Connelly had been speaking to the victims before coming back minutes later to attack them with a blade.

Connelly had told a man that he had been in an argument with "two junkies" and wanted to "slit" their throats.

Prosecutor Chris Farrell told the court the head of security at the Firewater club saw Connelly with a knife 20 minutes after he spoke to Mr Hunt and Miss Drummond.

"He saw Connelly go up to Mr Hunt and drive a blade across his face and when Miss Drummond went up to him, she got the same treatment."

The early hours attack was caught on CCTV.

Connelly was on bail at the time.

The trial was told Ms Drummond has been left scarred for life.

Sheriff John McCormick said: "This was an unprovoked assault on a woman beggar on the street.

"The man was at the wrong place at the wrong time and you used a knife to assault two victims."