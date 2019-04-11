Image copyright SPINDRIFT Image caption James Smith, left and Steven Marshall were both masked during the attack

Two men who sprayed acid on three victims at a flat party over an alleged drugs debt have been jailed.

Steven Marshall, 22, and James Smith, 25, kicked down the door of the property in Oak Road, Cumbernauld, in October 2017.

The pair claimed the householder, who failed to come out, owed them £1,000 - then attacked three partygoers.

Both were convicted of pouring acid over the victims, but continue to protest their innocence.

'Skoosh them'

Their trial at the High Court in Glasgow heard that Marshall and Smith, who were both masked during the attack, turned the corrosive substance on three men who came out to see what the commotion was about.

Marshall shouted "skoosh them" and co-accused Smith sprayed a bottle of acid over the men.

Stephen Hose, 23, was left with a severe injuries to his face, Jake McLaughlin, 26, had burns to his legs, an arm and the back of his head and David Abernethy, 22, was burned on one arm.

Mr Hose was splashed with water and taken to hospital. He told the court: "I felt my skin burning. I was in agony."

The court also heard how medical staff put Mr McLaughlin in a shower for two hours to wash away the acid.

Mr Abernethy added: "James Smith was the person that attacked me.

"There was a shout of "skoosh him, skoosh them" and then the acid was thrown from a container."

'Cruel and barbaric'

Marshall and Smith, both from Cumbernauld, were convicted after trial of pouring acid over their victims to their severe injury and and permanent disfigurement.

Both men denied any involvement in the acid attack.

Smith, in evidence during his trial, told prosecutor David Taylor: "I've got better things to to with my time than going about attacking people with acid."

Sentencing at the High Court in Aberdeen, judge Lord Clark told the accused: "This was acid of the highest strength which, when it comes into contact with skin, corrodes and consumes it.

"The acid caused the three victims to feel immediate burning of their skin, resulting in serious injury and rough scarring to the arms and body and in the case of one of them damage to his face.

"The use of acid to attack people is cruel and barbaric and can have particularly damaging consequences, physical and psychological, for the victims."