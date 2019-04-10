Glasgow & West Scotland

Toddler falls from third-floor window in Clydebank

  • 10 April 2019
Dumbarton Road, Clydebank Image copyright Google
Image caption Police were called to a property on Dumbarton Road, near Boquhanran Road

A two-year-old girl is in hospital after falling from a third-floor window.

Police were called to the property, on Dumbarton Road in Clydebank, at about 14:10.

She was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Glasgow for treatment.

Her condition is unknown.

