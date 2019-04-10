Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on the A725 near Bellziehill roundabout.

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash involving a car and a van in Bellshill in North Lanarkshire.

Police confirmed they had been called to a traffic accident at about 08:50 on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened on the A725, near to Bellziehill roundabout.

It resulted in the Bellshill Bypass being closed southbound, towards the M74, for accident investigations to take place.