Two in hospital after car and van crash in Bellshill

  • 10 April 2019
Bellziehill Roundabout Image copyright Google
Image caption The incident happened on the A725 near Bellziehill roundabout.

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash involving a car and a van in Bellshill in North Lanarkshire.

Police confirmed they had been called to a traffic accident at about 08:50 on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened on the A725, near to Bellziehill roundabout.

It resulted in the Bellshill Bypass being closed southbound, towards the M74, for accident investigations to take place.

