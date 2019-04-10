Clutha inquiry told how 10 people died

Image caption (Top: L to R) David Traill, PC Kirsty Nelis, PC Tony Collins, Gary Arthur, Samuel McGhee (Bottom: L to R) Colin Gibson, Robert Jenkins, Mark O'Prey, John McGarrigle, Joe Cusker

The inquiry into how a police helicopter crashed into a Glasgow pub, killing 10 people, has been hearing how each of victims died.

A joint minute was read at the fatal accident inquiry, agreeing the times and causes of death.

The helicopter crashed through the roof of The Clutha pub at about 22:22 on Friday 29 November 2013.

The pilot died along with two passengers and seven customers in the busy city centre bar.

Image copyright PA Image caption Gary Arthur was carried from the bar through an open window

The inquiry, which is being held at the city's Hampden Stadium, heard that Gary Arthur, 48, from Paisley, was found trapped by rubble.

He had no pulse. He was carried from the bar through an open window and pronounced dead at 22:50.

The cause of his death was a head injury due to an aircraft crash.

Anthony Collins, 43, from Clarkston in East Renfrewshire, was a police constable on board the helicopter.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Anthony Collins was found in the rear passenger seat of the helicopter

He was found in the rear passenger seat of the helicopter.

He had no pulse when he was found by firefighters at 23:00.

Image caption Joseph Cusker was found close to the entrance of the pub

Joseph Cusker, 59, from Cambuslang, was still alive when he was found close to the entrance of the pub.

The retired local authority housing manager died two weeks later from multiple organ failure as well as neck and chest injuries.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Colin Gibson was trapped in the debris

Colin Gibson, 33, was an immigration officer from Ayr.

He was trapped in debris when firefighters found him and was said to have died from "traumatic asphyxia".

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Robert Jenkins was trapped beneath the helicopter

Robert Jenkins, 61, from East Kilbride was a gas company customer services adviser.

He was discovered by firefighters on 1 December, trapped in the rubble and debris beneath the helicopter more than 36 hours after the crash.

He died from a head injury.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption John McGarrigle was dead when paramedics examined him

John McGarrigle, 58, from Cumbernauld was a writer.

He had a faint pulse when firefighters found him but there was no sign of life when paramedics examined him.

He had suffered head injuries.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Samuel McGhee was found alive but was trapped beneath debris and rubble

Samuel McGhee, 56, was a car wash maintenance man from Glasgow.

He was found by firefighters trapped beneath debris and rubble. He had a faint pulse but could not be freed because of the debris. When paramedics examined him he had no pulse. He died from chest injuries.

Image copyright Universal News Image caption PC Kirsty Nelis was found in the front passenger seat of the helicopter

Kirsty Nelis, a police air observer from Inverkip in Inverclyde, was in the front passenger seat of the helicopter.

The 36-year-old PC was discovered trapped in the wreckage. She had suffered head, neck and chest injuries and showed no sign of life.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mark O'Prey was trapped in the rubble from the crash

Mark O'Prey, 44, was found trapped by rubble from the waist down.

The window cleaner, from East Kilbride, was moving his head and mumbling but his breathing was shallow.

He was given an oxygen mask and fitted with an airway but by 01:00 there were no signs of life.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Pilot David Traill was found dead in the front seat of the helicopter

David Traill, 51, was the pilot of the helicopter.

At 23:00 he was found in the front-right seat by firefighters compressed by wreckage and debris. He had no pulse. He died from head, neck and chest injuries.

The hearing continues.