Man's death in Loch Lomond 'unexplained'

Image copyright Google Image caption Police had been called to reports that a boat had run aground near the Cameron House Hotel

The death of a man whose body was found in Loch Lomond is being treated as "unexplained".

Scott Murray, 56, was recovered at the beauty spot on Sunday after police responded to reports that a boat had run aground near the Cameron House hotel.

Mr Murray, a father-of one, was a retired car salesman from West Linton in the Scottish Borders.

A friend said his family had been left devastated by his death.

Mr Murray was said to be well known in the village of West Linton and among the boating community on Loch Lomond.

Inquiries into the circumstances of his death are continuing.