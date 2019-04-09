Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened in a lane beside the St Andrew's Hospice shop on Quarry Street

Detectives are investigating the sexual assault of a 27-year-old woman in Hamilton.

The woman was making her way home at about 22:00 on Sunday when a man, who had been at a bus stop, took her into a lane beside the St Andrew's Hospice shop on Quarry Street and attacked her.

He made off with another man in a blue five-door car in the direction of the town centre.

Police said it was a terrifying attack that left the woman incredibly shaken.

The suspect was described as being white, in his 30s, and about 5ft 7in. He had a medium build and short, dark, shaved hair.

He spoke with an Eastern European accent and was wearing a black denim-style jacket, blue denim jeans and dark slip-on leather shoes.

'Completely unacceptable'

Det Con Andrew Sinclair, of Cambuslang CID, said: "The behaviour of this man is completely unacceptable and nobody should feel scared to be out in their local community.

"Our officers are currently checking CCTV and speaking to those in the local area, we will do everything in our power to trace this individual.

"We are appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch with us. Think back, where were you on Sunday night? Any small detail could help us."

"We would also ask that people check any dashcam footage that they may have if they were driving on Quarry Street at the time in order to help identify the suspect or vehicle."