Two men have been convicted of attempted murder after repeatedly firing at another man with a shotgun at a Bridge of Weir farm.

John Docherty, 46, and Don Templeton, 37, from Johnstone, were found guilty of repeatedly discharging a shotgun at James McGurk, 42.

The incident happened at Crosslee Poultry Farm, Bridge of Weir, on 31 October 2017.

Mr McGurk was shot from behind and pellets hit his right buttock.

The High Court in Glasgow heard that before carrying out the attack, Templeton stopped at the Tesco petrol station in Linwood to buy fuel for his Mercedes estate and he and his co-accused were caught on CCTV.

'The two of us were pals'

Just minutes later, the Mercedes estate was again seen on camera turning into the farm then shortly afterwards driving away quickly.

In evidence, Mr McGurk, who buys and sells cars, said he did not know who shot him. At the time he was working on a car at the farmyard.

He told prosecutor Paul Nelson: "I can't remember much. It is all a blur to me. I got shot from behind. I heard a bang and I was propelled forward."

The jury was shown CCTV footage of Mr McGurk staggering to the nearby farmhouse for help.

He told the court he did not think Templeton had anything to do with the shooting.

He said: "I personally don't see him doing that to me because the two of us were pals. I told the police I didn't know who done it."

Mr Nelson asked Mr McGurk: "Were you involved in anything that might make someone shoot you," and he replied: "No."

He told the court that Templeton had been angry about tools which were stolen.

Both accused were remanded in custody by judge Lord Armstrong and will be sentenced next month.