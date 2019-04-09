Image copyright Google Image caption Sports facilities have been built on part of the former steelworks

The next stage of development at the former Ravenscraig steelworks could be worth £360m to the wider economy, according to the local council.

The plans are expected to come closer today, with an extra £66m is put into the project.

Much of the site has already been redeveloped but a significant part is still derelict.

North Lanarkshire Council has said the next phase of work could create 6,500 jobs.

The council has already agreed an extra £30m to be spent building major new roads in the area and upgrading existing ones.

Money from the Glasgow City Region City Deal covering the area would be used to finance the remainder of the plans, with the eight city region council leaders meeting later to discuss moving the additional funds from existing North Lanarkshire projects into the Ravenscraig Infrastructure Access scheme.

The overall cost of the roads scheme is more than £200m.

Because the City Deal funding is for projects covering the wider Glasgow City Region, other local councils need to back the move.

Image copyright Ravenscraig Ltd Image caption Not all of the ambitious plans for the site have been realised

Councillor Paul Kelly, depute leader of North Lanarkshire Council, said: "The regeneration of Ravencraig is of major strategic and economic importance to North Lanarkshire and the wider area.

"The £201m pan-Lanarkshire Orbital project represents the biggest single roads and infrastructure investment in North Lanarkshire's history, and our focus must be on those projects that will attract investment to the area and be of the greatest economic benefit to our communities.

"Channelling our resources into creating a first-class infrastructure at Ravenscraig will bolster future investment from the private sector to create homes, businesses and job opportunities - potentially creating 6,500 jobs and generating £360m in Gross Value Added (GVA) for the local economy.

"It's vital that we focus on those projects that offer the best return on investment for our communities, our economy and for the future of North Lanarkshire."

City Deal funding will now be focussed on the Ravenscraig Infrastructure Project. It is part of the wider Pan Lanarkshire Orbital Corridor which will see new and upgraded roads from the M74 at Motherwell, through Ravenscraig to the M8 at Eurocentral, and onward past Airdrie on a new link road to the A73 south of Cumbernauld.

Brownfield site

Much of the Ravenscraig site has been redeveloped - it includes a massive sports facility and a college. But a significant part is still derelict.

Ravenscraig is one of Europe's largest brownfield regeneration sites and accounts for about an eighth of the Glasgow City Region's vacant and derelict land.

Ravenscraig Ltd's new masterplan will be considered by North Lanarkshire Council in the coming weeks. It includes plans for:

3,000 houses

19,000m2 of office space

63,000m2 of industrial space

30,000m2 of retail space

Five primary schools and associated nursery provision

Extension to the Ravenscraig Regional Sports Facility

New seven hectare town park

The £1.13bn Glasgow City Region City Deal is an agreement between the UK government, Scottish government and eight local authorities across Glasgow and the Clyde Valley.

The money is being used to fund major infrastructure projects and should create thousands of new jobs. Other aims include improving public transport and connectivity and generating billions of pounds of private sector investment.