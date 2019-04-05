Image copyright UniversalImagesGroup Image caption The People's Palace highlights the social and cultural history of Glasgow

One of Glasgow's most popular museums, the People's Palace, is reopening after being closed due to concerns over the neighbouring glasshouse.

It was forced to shut in December because of structural issues at the Winter Gardens - which was used as the fire escape from the museum.

The People's Palace will open again on Friday after £350,000 of modifications were carried out.

The alterations included a new fire escape, café and retail space.

The museum - which highlights the social and cultural history of Glasgow - also has a new photography exhibition capturing daily life in the city in 1955.

Image copyright Sam Mellish/Getty Image caption Structural problems were discovered at the Winter Gardens

However, no decisions have been taken yet about the future of the Winter Gardens, which remain closed.

The structure is in need of repairs and the sealant used to secure thousands of windows in the glasshouse requires wholesale replacement after reaching the end of its life cycle.

The current repair bill is estimated to be between £5m and £7.5m.

The problems at the Winter Gardens were revealed last autumn and led to the closure of the People's Palace in December.

Glasgow City Council always insisted it was misguided to suggest that the building would be shut long-term, but the closure caused local concern and prompted a petition calling for it to be saved.