Boy, 13, in court charged with rape in Glasgow
- 4 April 2019
A 13-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with rape.
The teenager - who cannot be named for legal reasons - made no plea through his lawyer when he appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court.
He was granted bail by Sheriff Paul Crozier.
The offence is alleged to have taken place in Glasgow.