Alesha MacPhail killer Aaron Campbell lodges appeal against sentence
The teenager who abducted, raped and murdered Alesha MacPhail has lodged an appeal against his sentence.
Aaron Campbell was ordered to spend a minimum of 27 years in jail for killing the six-year-old on the Isle of Bute on 2 July last year.
During his trial Campbell denied ever meeting Alesha but, before he was sentenced, it emerged he had confessed.
The judge, Lord Matthews, described him as a "cold, callous, calculating, remorseless and dangerous individual".
The Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service confirmed Campbell has lodged a notice of appeal against his sentence.