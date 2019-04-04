Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Campbell was arrested on 4 July last year, two days after the murder

The teenager who abducted, raped and murdered Alesha MacPhail has lodged an appeal against his sentence.

Aaron Campbell was ordered to spend a minimum of 27 years in jail for killing the six-year-old on the Isle of Bute on 2 July last year.

During his trial Campbell denied ever meeting Alesha but, before he was sentenced, it emerged he had confessed.

The judge, Lord Matthews, described him as a "cold, callous, calculating, remorseless and dangerous individual".

The Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service confirmed Campbell has lodged a notice of appeal against his sentence.