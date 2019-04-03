Image caption The brawl happened following the Old Firm match

Detectives investigating a mass street brawl after Sunday's Old Firm match say they are following a positive line of inquiry.

A 47-year-old man remains critically ill in hospital following the large scale disturbance in Glasgow's Merchant City, according to police.

They are treating the attack on that man as attempted murder.

Two other men who were seriously injured have been discharged from Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

Police said the family of the 47-year-old was "distraught".

Officers said a number of people took part in the altercation on Blackfriars Street at about 17:00 on Sunday, after the Celtic-Rangers match at Celtic Park.

Police appealed for information and mobile phone footage from anyone who was in the area at the time.

Det Insp Peter Crombie, from Police Scotland's major investigations team, said: "The 47 year-old sustained very serious injuries in this attack, and is still in a critical condition. His family are distraught.

"We are doing everything we can and are particularly looking for mobile phone footage of the incident as it could be the crucial piece in this investigation."

Image caption Police are treating the attack as attempted murder

Det Insp Crombie added: "You may think that someone else will have got in contact so you don't have to, this is not the case, and we need to speak to everyone who was there that evening and witnessed this incident.

"We want to thank those who have come forward in the past few days and would continue to encourage those who have not to get in touch with us."