Stephen Anderson was beaten and stabbed in October 2018

Three men have appeared at the High Court in Glasgow accused of murdering a man in North Lanarkshire in 2018.

Stephen Anderson, 51, died after being repeatedly beaten and stabbed at a house in Slakiewood Avenue, Gartcosh, on 29 October.

Stephen Mack, 53, Jackson Mack, 21, and 20-year-old Cain Carr deny the charges.

Stephen Mack also denies being involved in the supply of cocaine and heroin, and defeating the ends of justice.

Prosecutors allege that the three men repeatedly punched Mr Anderson on the head and body, tied his wrists and ankles together, covered his mouth with tape and compressed his chest and neck, restricting his breathing.

It is also claimed that they repeatedly struck him on the body and legs with a metal pole, hit him repeatedly on the legs with a machete and other sharp bladed instruments, and robbed him of a set of car keys and a wallet.

Stephen Mack denies attempting to defeat the ends of justice by pretending to Mr Anderson's wife and son that he had not seen him on 29 October last year, and that he took part in a search for Mr Anderson while his body was in Stephen Mack's house.

All three men also deny damaging windows at a property in Cambusbarron, Stirlingshire, on 28 October last year, by striking them with metal bars.

Judge Lord Matthews set a trial date for July.