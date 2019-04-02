Image copyright Google Image caption The man was walking in Stock Street when the attack took place

A man has been left with a broken jaw after being attacked by two men in Paisley.

The 31-year-old was walking in Stock Street at about 16:15 on Sunday when the two men approached and assaulted him.

No weapons were used but the man suffered a serious facial injury.

Emergency services attended and the injured man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

Det Con Nicole McNairn said: "This man was seriously injured in this attack, of which we are currently still trying to find a motive.

"We are currently working to get a description of the two suspects in efforts to trace them.

"Our officers have been carrying out a number of inquiries, checking CCTV and speaking to those in the local area. However we know there were people who will have witnessed the attack who we have not already spoken to and we urge them to get in contact."