Image copyright Google Image caption A fire was deliberately started at a pensioner's flat in Woodstock Drive, Wishaw

A 73-year-old woman has been left shaken after a fire was deliberately started at her flat in Woodstock Drive, Wishaw.

According to police, the woman was woken up by her smoke alarm at about 04:00 on Tuesday and found the carpet at her front door on fire.

She escaped and alerted a neighbour who phoned for help. The pensioner was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Investigators said there was nothing to explain why the woman was targeted.

Det Con Gerry Hattie, of Police Scotland, said: "To deliberately start a fire at the door of an elderly woman is absolutely shocking and extensive enquiries are underway to find the despicable individual or individuals involved.

"There is no apparent reason why this woman would have been targeted and thankfully she had a working smoke alarm to alert her to what was happening.

"She has been left extremely frightened and upset and I am calling on anyone who can assist us in finding out who is responsible to please come forward.

"The victim's upper flat is accessed directly by stairs outside the property and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Woodstock Drive in the early hours of this morning, and noticed anyone hanging around or acting suspiciously, to get in touch."