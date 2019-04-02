Police in Glasgow are investigating a serious assault on a man in Govan.

The 41-year-old and his partner were waiting for a taxi in Langlands Road at Drumoyne Drive at about 18:00 on Sunday when they were approached by a man.

He spoke to the couple, and when they began to walk away to meet the taxi, he punched his victim who fell to the ground and hit his head.

The suspect is said to have made off in the direction of the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Dashcam footage

Police describe the attacker as white Scottish, in his mid to late 30s, slim to medium build.

He had short dark hair which was longer on top and was wearing black rimmed glasses, a dark jumper and dark jeans.

Det Con Paul MacDonald said: "A number of members of the public stopped to assist the victim and I would appeal to them to contact us so we can gather more information regarding this incident.

"I would also urge anyone who was in the area around 18:00 and saw what happened to please get in touch. In particular I would urge motorists with dashcams to check their footage in case they have managed to capture anything which could be on significance."