Man charged with Ayrshire attempted murder
- 1 April 2019
A man in Ayrshire has been charged with the attempted murder of a 46-year-old man.
The victim was discovered injured near Ayr Road, outside Kilmarnock, on Monday 11 March.
Police have confirmed a 48-year old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
He is expected to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Tuesday. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.