Glasgow & West Scotland

Three injured in 'large-scale disturbance' in Glasgow

  • 1 April 2019
Merchant City street

Three people have been taken to hospital following a large-scale disturbance in Glasgow city centre.

It is understood that the incident happened shortly after 17:00 on Sunday.

Police cordoned off a number of streets in the Merchant City, including Albion Street between Ingram Street and Bell Street.

They have since reopened.

