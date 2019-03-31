Image copyright Mij Rothera Image caption The alarm was raised at about 03:00 on Sunday

Firefighters have been tackling a "well-developed" blaze at a church building in Glasgow.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called to Great George Street, in the city's west end, just after 03:00 on Sunday.

It was understood the three-story building was being converted into flats.

Six fire engines were sent to the scene but there were no reports of casualties.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said crews were expected to remain at the scene for some time.