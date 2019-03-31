Firefighters tackle blaze at former church in Glasgow.
- 31 March 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Firefighters have been tackling a "well-developed" blaze at a church building in Glasgow.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called to Great George Street, in the city's west end, just after 03:00 on Sunday.
It was understood the three-story building was being converted into flats.
Six fire engines were sent to the scene but there were no reports of casualties.
A spokeswoman for the fire service said crews were expected to remain at the scene for some time.