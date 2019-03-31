Image caption Owen Hassan was the victim of an attack in Pollokshaws in November

A second man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a father-of-three in Glasgow.

Owen Hassan, 30, died following an incident in Greenview Street, Pollokshaws on 7 November.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the 38-year-old man was expected to appear before the city's Sheriff Court on Monday.

In December David Callaghan, 29, of East Kilbride, was charged with the murder of Mr Hassan.