Police arrest second man over the death of Owen Hassan

  • 31 March 2019
Owen Hassan was found injured in Shawlands
Image caption Owen Hassan was the victim of an attack in Pollokshaws in November

A second man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a father-of-three in Glasgow.

Owen Hassan, 30, died following an incident in Greenview Street, Pollokshaws on 7 November.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the 38-year-old man was expected to appear before the city's Sheriff Court on Monday.

In December David Callaghan, 29, of East Kilbride, was charged with the murder of Mr Hassan.

