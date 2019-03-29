Image copyright Google Image caption The two motors collided on the A82 south of Luss

At least one person has been seriously hurt in a crash between a car and a minibus at Loch Lomond.

Traffic came to a standstill as police and emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to the A82 south of Luss at about 14:50 on Friday.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said a trauma team had been sent to the scene.

The road is closed and diversions are in place.

More to follow.