One seriously hurt in car and mini bus crash at Loch Lomond
- 29 March 2019
At least one person has been seriously hurt in a crash between a car and a minibus at Loch Lomond.
Traffic came to a standstill as police and emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to the A82 south of Luss at about 14:50 on Friday.
The Scottish Ambulance Service said a trauma team had been sent to the scene.
The road is closed and diversions are in place.
More to follow.