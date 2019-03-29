Man in court over murder of father-of-three Ryan Richardson
- 29 March 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 25-year-old man has appeared in court accused of murdering father-of-three Ryan Richardson in Glasgow.
Anthony Allan, 25, is charged with killing Mr Richardson, 28, at his home at Kilmany Drive, Shettleston, on Friday 15 March.
Mr Allan, of Old Shettleston Road, Glasgow, is alleged to have repeatedly punched Mr Richardson on the head and hit him with a baseball bat.
He made no plea or declaration when he appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court.
Sheriff Ian Fleming remanded him in custody.