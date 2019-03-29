Glasgow & West Scotland

Fire crews deal tackle blaze at Ikea in Glasgow

  • 29 March 2019
Ikea Image copyright Google

Fire crews have been tackling a blaze at Ikea in Glasgow which broke out in the early hours of the morning.

Firefighters were called out to the store on Kings Inch Drive, near Braehead shopping centre, just after 04:10.

Four fire engines are in attendance and the building has been evacuated.

Related Topics