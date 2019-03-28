Police make arrest over death of Ryan Richardson
- 28 March 2019
A man has been arrested and charged following the murder of a father-of-three in Glasgow.
The body of Ryan Richardson, 28, was discovered at a house in Kilmany Drive, Shettleston, on Friday 15 March.
Police Scotland said a 25-year-old man had been arrested and charged in connection with Mr Richardson's death.
He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.