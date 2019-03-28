Image copyright Google Image caption The suspect targeted the My Local Store in Cedar Drive, East Kilbride, at about 19:10 on Wednesday

A masked man is being sought by police after he assaulted a shop worker at knifepoint during an attempted robbery.

The suspect entered the My Local Store in Cedar Drive, East Kilbride, at about 19:10 on Wednesday.

He then produced a knife and physically assaulted the 40-year-old woman as he demanded money.

But officers said he left empty handed and made off along Cedar Drive in the direction of St Andrew's Methodist Church.

Another woman was working in the shop at the time.

The man was wearing a balaclava, a black bomber-style jacket with a fluorescent green zip and grey jogging bottoms.

He was also carrying a black rucksack.

'Despicable individual'

Det Con Craig Jolly said: "This was a terrifying ordeal for the two women working in the store and thankfully nobody was left seriously injured or requiring hospital treatment.

"This despicable individual must be caught and I would appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of Cedar Drive yesterday evening to consider whether they saw anything suspicious or noticed a man matching the above description making off from the scene.

"I would also urge any motorists with dashcams to check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance to our investigation."