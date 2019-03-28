Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Martyn Smith and John White died on Monday 1 October last year

A 32-year-old man is to stand trial accused of killing two pensioners who lived in the same block of flats in Oban.

Oskars Rancevs is charged with murdering 73-year-old Martyn Smith by repeatedly punching, kicking and stamping on him.

He also faces a culpable homicide charge over the death of Mr Smyth's 75-year-old neighbour John White.

Mr Rancevs pled not guilty during a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

Mr White is said to have witnessed the first attack on 1 October last year.

Heart attack

Prosecutors claim Mr Rancevs attacked Mr White while he tried to call the police.

The indictment claims Mr White was left in a "state of fear and alarm" and, as a result, suffered a fatal heart attack.

Mr Rancevs also faces charges of threatening and abusive behaviour, as well as obstructing police.

He denies all the charges.

Lord Arthurson fixed a trial due to begin in July.