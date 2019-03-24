Image copyright Google

Officers from Police Scotland have discharged a Taser while arresting a 45-year-old man in the east end of Glasgow.

The incident took place in Green Street in the Calton area of the city.

The man was taken to hospital as a precaution but did not require further treatment.

A 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an alleged firearm offence and is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

A statement issued by police said: "Police Scotland confirm at 10.35pm on Saturday that officers discharged a Taser while affecting the arrest of a 45-year-old man in Green Street, Calton, Glasgow.

"He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary but did not require medical treatment and was released into police custody.

"A 45-year-old man was arrested in connection with an alleged firearm offence and resisting arrest."

The statement added: "As is routine in these circumstances, police will refer the incident to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner."