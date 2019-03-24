Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to a flat in Nelson Street, Greenock

A man has died after being found with serious injuries at a flat in Inverclyde.

Emergency services were called to reports a man was seriously hurt at a property in Nelson Street, Greenock at about 05:45 on Sunday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are now investigating and are treating the death as "unexplained".

A post-mortem examination will take place to establish the exact circumstances of the incident.

Police said the inquiry was at an early stage and that a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.