Image caption Windows appear to have been blown out in a second-floor flat

A 26 year old man has been arrested in connection with a gas explosion at a flat in Elderpark in Glasgow.

Paramedics, firefighters and police were called to Kennedar Drive in the Govan area of the city, following reports of the blast at about 07:05 on Friday.

A 26-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were both taken to hospital.

The man's condition was described as critical and the woman was later discharged.

Police Scotland say inquiries were continuing.