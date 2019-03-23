Police arrest man after Glasgow flat gas blast
- 23 March 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 26 year old man has been arrested in connection with a gas explosion at a flat in Elderpark in Glasgow.
Paramedics, firefighters and police were called to Kennedar Drive in the Govan area of the city, following reports of the blast at about 07:05 on Friday.
A 26-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were both taken to hospital.
The man's condition was described as critical and the woman was later discharged.
Police Scotland say inquiries were continuing.