Paisley exploding gas pipe causes disruption
- 23 March 2019
The emergency services have been called to deal with an exploding gas pipeline in Paisley.
They were called to the incident close to a former gas storage facility in Well Street at about 04:30.
Police have said there are no reports of any injuries.
A number of streets in the area have been closed and early-morning train services through Paisley Gilmour Street station were disrupted.