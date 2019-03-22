Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was knocked down on Burnhouse Crescent at about 23:20 on Thursday

Detectives are hunting a Range Rover driver after a man was deliberately knocked down in Hamilton.

The 38-year-old victim was walking along Burnhouse Crescent when he was struck by the silver vehicle.

Police are treating the attack, which happened at about 23:20 on Thursday, as attempted murder.

The man suffered serious leg injures and was taken to Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride where he is in a stable condition.

The Range Rover sped off along Neilsland Road.

Det Sgt Ronnie Douglas said: "I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Burnhouse Crescent or Neilsland Road last night and either witnessed the incident or noticed a silver Range Rover driving erratically to please get in touch.

"I would also urge any motorists with dashcams who were in the vicinity to check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance."