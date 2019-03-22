Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to Kennedar Drive in Govan following an explosion

Two people are in hospital following an explosion at a block of flats in Glasgow.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to Kennedar Drive in Govan following reports of the blast at about 07:05.

One man was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary and one woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital - their conditions are unknown.

A total of 23 residents were evacuated as a precaution.

It is not thought the explosion had a major impact on surrounding roads.

Police remained at the scene while investigations were carried out.

The two casualties were rescued from the building by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

A spokesman said: "Operations Control mobilised three fire engines and an aerial appliance to the scene, where two casualties were assisted to safety and passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

"Two fire engines remain at the scene, as crews work to make the area safe."