Image caption A body was found inside the grounds of Our Lady of the Rosary Primary School

Police say the death of a man found in the grounds of a Glasgow school is not being treated as suspicious.

The announcement follows a post-mortem examination carried out on the body of 35-year-old Andrew McEwan.

He was found dead on the grounds of Our Lady of the Rosary Primary School near Tarfside Gardens, Cardonald, at about 12:30 on Tuesday.

Police said a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal and that inquiries would continue.

Det Insp Peter Sharp said officers were still investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr McEwan, who lived in the Kelvindale area of Glasgow.

He said: "We would still ask anyone who may have seen him in the days leading up to his death, and has not already spoken to us, to get in touch."

The body was discovered by a member of the public in a part of the grounds where pupils do not normally have access.