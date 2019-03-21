Image copyright BBC/PoliceScotland Image caption George "Geordie" Calvert died after a disturbance at the block of flats where he lived

Two men have appeared in court charged with the murder of a man in the block of flats where he lived.

George Calvert, 48, died after being found with serious injuries in Glen Street, Paisley, on Tuesday.

Stephen O'Donnell and Robert Arnold Muir appeared at Paisley Sheriff Court to face a single charge of murder.

The 29-year-olds made no plea. The case was continued and they and are expected to appear in court again next week.

Mr O'Donnell lives in the same block of flats where the murder is alleged to have taken place.

The charge alleges the two men killed Mr Calvert by repeatedly punching him and raining blows on his head and body "by unknown means."

Police earlier named Mr Calvert, who was known as "Geordie".

He was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries but later died.