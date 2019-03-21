A man is in serious condition after being stabbed in Glasgow on Wednesday.

The 46-year-old was seriously assaulted by two men in a common close at a block of flats in Riverview Place, Tradeston, at about 22:00.

Police are treating the incident as attempted murder. Detectives said they are trying to trace the two men responsible, and asked anyone with information to come forward.

The injured man was taken to the city's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Det Insp Lynsey Watters said: "The two men responsible for this violent attack must be traced as soon as possible.

"Officers are currently carrying out inquiries at the scene, speaking to people in the local area, and gathering CCTV footage to find out more information on the circumstances surrounding this incident and find the two men responsible.

"One of the men was wearing a black top or jacket with a green hat.

"At this early stage or our investigation I would ask anyone who was in the area of Riverview Gardens last night around the time of this attack, who either witnessed it take place, or who saw these two men acting suspiciously.

"No matter how insignificant you think the information you hold is, please come forward as soon as possible."