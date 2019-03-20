Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to reports of a disturbance in Glen Street

Two men have been arrested in connection with the suspicious death of a 48-year-old man in Paisley.

Police were called to reports of the man being found seriously hurt in the town's Glen Street at about 14:45 on Tuesday.

He was taken to Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment, but later died.

Police Scotland confirmed that both arrested men were aged 29 and that inquiries were continuing.

Det Insp Robert Bowie, of Paisley police office, said: "I am appealing to anyone who was in the area of Glen Street near Caledonia Street on Tuesday afternoon who witnessed any disturbance take place, or who has any information that will assist this investigation."