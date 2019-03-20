Image caption Steven Spielberg has enlisted Oscar winner Sam Mendes to direct 1917

Hollywood producer Steven Spielberg has been granted permission to film his latest movie in Glasgow.

Scenes for his World War One drama 1917 will be shot at the city's A-listed Govan Graving Docks.

Planning permission to use the disused dockland was approved by Glasgow City Council on Tuesday.

Documents show the movie, to be directed by Oscar winner Sam Mendes, will feature a film set which includes a bridge over a canal.

The land is expected to be used for 10 weeks - from 22 April until 28 June - to set up, film on and dismantle the set.

Filming is due to take four days, from 11 to 14 June.

Image copyright Google Image caption Plans to redevelop the docks site were rejected last August

It is hoped the Spielberg production could bring a major economic boost to Glasgow.

A spokesman for the city council said: "We don't know for sure the economic impact of all the films, broadcast productions, that come to the city. It's difficult to do until after the production."

But he added: "Production on this scale will use local functional support. I can imagine there will be a significant economic impact out of this."

The dry docks were originally built for the Clyde Navigation Trust between 1869 to 1898 and were in use until 1988.

Plans for the site's redevelopment were rejected last year.