Body found in grounds of Glasgow primary school
The body of a man has been found in the grounds of a primary school in the south of Glasgow.
Police were called to Our Lady of the Rosary Primary School near Tarfside Gardens, Cardonald at about 12:30 on Tuesday.
It is understood a member of the public found the body in part of the grounds pupils do not have access to.
Officers are treating the death as unexplained and a post-mortem examination will be carried out.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman added: "A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course."
Glasgow City Council confirmed that the school remained open.
A spokeswoman said: "Police were called to the school after the discovery of a body in a remote part of the school grounds during lunchtime.
"The children were unaware of the incident and taken to class and out of sight of anything going on."