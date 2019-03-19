Glasgow & West Scotland

Body found in grounds of Glasgow primary school

  • 19 March 2019
The body was found at Our Lady of the Rosary Primary School
Image caption The body was found at Our Lady of the Rosary Primary School

The body of a man has been found in the grounds of a primary school in the south of Glasgow.

Police were called to Our Lady of the Rosary Primary School near Tarfside Gardens, Cardonald at about 12:30 on Tuesday.

It is understood a member of the public found the body in part of the grounds pupils do not have access to.

Officers are treating the death as unexplained and a post-mortem examination will be carried out.
Image caption The school remained opened while investigations were carried out

A Police Scotland spokeswoman added: "A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course."

Glasgow City Council confirmed that the school remained open.

A spokeswoman said: "Police were called to the school after the discovery of a body in a remote part of the school grounds during lunchtime.

"The children were unaware of the incident and taken to class and out of sight of anything going on."

