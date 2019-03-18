Image copyright Ben Wardrop Image caption Two men were seen fighting in the aisle of the aircraft during the flight

Police were called after a fight erupted on board a Ryanair flight travelling from Prestwick to Tenerife.

Footage captured during the flight on Saturday shows two men grappling in the aisle while other passengers attempt to intervene.

One man was seen with blood streaming from his face after the clash. A fellow passenger said he appeared to have been punched or head butted.

Spanish authorities confirmed two men had been questioned.

'Young families'

A passenger who filmed the disturbance said he was unhurt, but the incident was alarming for passengers.

He added: "I was more scared for the people sitting closer to the action with young families."

The flight landed at Tenerife South airport where local police detained two men.

A Ryanair spokesperson said: "The crew of this flight from Glasgow Prestwick to Tenerife 16 March requested police assistance upon arrival after two passengers became disruptive in-flight.

"The aircraft landed normally and police removed and detained two individuals.

"We will not tolerate unruly or disruptive behaviour at any time and the safety and comfort of our customers, crew and aircraft is our number one priority.

"This is now a matter for local police."

A spokesperson for Spain's Policia Nacional in Tenerife said: "I can confirm two people were questioned by officers at Tenerife South Airport on March 16 after a request from a Ryanair flight from Glasgow Prestwick."

He said no further details were available.