Image copyright Google Image caption Ryan Richardson's body was discovered at his house in Kilmany Drive on Friday

Police are investigating the murder of a 28-year-old man at his flat in the east end of Glasgow.

Ryan Richardson's body was discovered at the house in Kilmany Drive, Shettleston, at about 18:30 on Friday.

Detectives said he had suffered a "violent assault".

Relatives of Mr Richardson had contacted police after becoming concerned that he had not been in contact with anyone for more than a week.

The last known sighting of him was by a family member near the Bellgrove Hotel in the city's Gallowgate on Wednesday 6 March.

Last movements

Det Ch Insp Grant Macleod said: "Mr Richardson died after being the victim of a violent assault and it is absolutely vital that we get to the bottom of what happened and why.

"Our investigation will focus on establishing a time frame of Mr Richardson's movements prior to him being found and we would urge anyone with information to come forward.

"Perhaps you have seen Mr Richardson over the past few weeks, heard some sort of disturbance, or noticed someone acting suspiciously around his home. Even the slightest detail could be significant so please get in touch if you know anything at all.

"We are also keen to speak to any friends or acquaintances of Mr Richardson who have spoken to him recently, or have knowledge of any issues he may have been having.

"It is important that we know as much as possible about his life and activities, as this information could help us find the person responsible for his death."