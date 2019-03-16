Woman dies after being found badly burned in Glasgow
16 March 2019
A 20-year-old woman has died after being found badly burned in Glasgow's Tobago Street.
The woman was found at about 17:45 on Friday evening.
Police Scotland said her death was not being treated as suspicious.
A spokeswoman confirmed that inquiries would continue into her death, and that a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.