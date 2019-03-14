Image copyright Google Image caption The man was walking on Sword Street in Shettleston when he was attacked

Police have launched an attempted murder inquiry after a man was stabbed in the east end of Glasgow.

Two men armed with large knives attacked the 24-year-old at about 01:25 as he was walking on Sword Street, near Brandon Street, Shettleston.

He was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary with serious stab wounds to his back and leg.

He has been described by hospital staff as being in a serious but stable condition.

Det Con Eilidh Marshall said: "I'm appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the assault to get in touch.

"If you have any information about the identity of the two men responsible I would urge you to contact me at Shettleston police office."