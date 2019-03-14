Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on the A77 near the Bankfield roundabout on Thursday.

A 35-year-old man has died following a crash in Ayr.

The collision happened on the A77 northbound, near the Bankfield roundabout, in the early hours.

Police said they were called to a crash involving one vehicle, a BMW Z4, at about 02:55. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them and are particularly keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage from the area at the time.