Image copyright Google Image caption The High Court in Glasgow heard William Rigby attacked the girl at a house in Helensburgh

A man who abused three young girls filmed himself as he raped a five-year-old, a court heard.

William Rigby, 53, attacked the girl at a house in Helensburgh, Argyll and Bute, in October 2018.

When she told a parent what happened Rigby claimed the girl was "misunderstood", but was later held by police.

He pled guilty on Wednesday to charges of indecent and sexual assault against three girls between 2006 and 2018.

The 53-year-old faces a possible life sentence and was remanded in custody ahead of his sentencing in June.

The High Court in Glasgow heard his five-year-old victim told a parent "I don't want to get into trouble".

Indecent video

It also heard, regarding the victim, Rigby claimed: "I am sorry if she misunderstood what happened."

Officers seized his mobile phone and a series of indecent video clips of him with the girl were found.

Prosecutor Margaret Barron told the court this included him raping the child.

A further 34 indecent images of children were also discovered.

A police investigation found he had also abused two others girls between 2006 and 2018.

One was aged four when it began, the other was six.

Risk assessment

Rigby insisted he had acted on "impulse" with one of the victims. He told police that he should be "punished" for what happened.

He pled guilty to sexually assaulting and raping the five-year-old in Helensburgh.

He also admitted to earlier abusing two other girls.

Miss Barron told the hearing she was moving for a full risk assessment to be carried out on Rigby.

This could lead to him being hit with an Order for Lifelong Restriction.

Lady Stacey deferred the case for that to be carried out.