Image copyright Google Image caption The man was attacked outside the Barony Hall, near Glasgow Cathedral

A man was attacked with machetes after being targeted by an armed gang in Glasgow city centre

Up to 10 men seriously assaulted the 31-year-old outside the Barony Hall on High Street at about 22:30 on Saturday.

The victim was treated at the city's Royal Infirmary for a fractured skull and serious cuts to his body but he was later released.

Det Con Craig Muir said it appeared to be a pre-planned and targeted attack and appealed for help from witnesses.

"This level of violence in the middle of a busy city centre street is completely unacceptable and I am urging members of the public who were nearby on Saturday night to please think back and consider whether you saw anything at all suspicious," he said.

Hooded men

The officer also appealed to any motorists with dashcam footage of the incident to come forward

He added: "The area would have been relatively busy with pedestrians and motorists around the time of the incident and I would like to speak to anyone who noticed some sort of disturbance or a group of men, possibly running down the street."

Police said the victim was standing outside the Barony Hall, a Strathclyde University building near Glasgow Cathedral, when he was initially attacked by a machete-wielding man.

The suspect was wearing shorts and a dark jacket.

A gang of eight or nine men, wearing tracksuits with hoods up covering their faces then appeared with similar weapons and joined in the attack.

Members of the public came to the victim's aid after the culprits ran off.