A driver has died after his heavy goods vehicle left the road and overturned in high winds in South Lanarkshire.

It is understood the 68-year-old lost control of the Mercedes articulated lorry on the A73 near to Roberton at about 02:35.

Police Scotland said the man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Inquiries into the cause of the crash are ongoing but it is understood the stormy weather may have been a factor.