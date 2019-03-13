Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found near Ayr Road, outside Kilmarnock

A man found injured near a country road in East Ayrshire is believed to have been shot.

The 46-year-old was discovered close to Ayr Road, outside Kilmarnock, at about 13:50 on Monday.

The man, who has not been cooperative with officers, was treated at Crosshouse Hospital and later released.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident."